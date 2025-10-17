While working on preparing the next major update, I stumbled upon an old piece of forgotten and unfinished code related to the “days played” achievements. The counter itself was already there, which means that depending on how long you’ve been playing your current save, you’ll unlock several achievements at once!
Added:
Achievements related to the number of days spent in the same company
Day 1
Day 10
Day 100
Day 1K
Day 10K
If you want some spoilers for upcoming major updates, feel free to join the Discord server where sneak peeks will be shared.
Changed files in this update