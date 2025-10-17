While working on preparing the next major update, I stumbled upon an old piece of forgotten and unfinished code related to the “days played” achievements. The counter itself was already there, which means that depending on how long you’ve been playing your current save, you’ll unlock several achievements at once!

Added:

Achievements related to the number of days spent in the same company Day 1 Day 10 Day 100 Day 1K Day 10K



