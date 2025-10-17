 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20434685 Edited 17 October 2025 – 12:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

While working on preparing the next major update, I stumbled upon an old piece of forgotten and unfinished code related to the “days played” achievements. The counter itself was already there, which means that depending on how long you’ve been playing your current save, you’ll unlock several achievements at once!

Added:

  • Achievements related to the number of days spent in the same company

    • Day 1

    • Day 10

    • Day 100

    • Day 1K

    • Day 10K

If you want some spoilers for upcoming major updates, feel free to join the Discord server where sneak peeks will be shared.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3913141
Linux Depot 3913143
