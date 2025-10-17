 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20434632 Edited 17 October 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The main game controls have been reworked to now include a 'reports and tools' selection. This brings up a sub menu, where you will now find: 1) tutorial or scenario info, 2) area info, 3) overlay and 4) the new statistic info. Stats information currently shows a breakdown of your hull (wall condition) and worker info (jobs/status/condition). I've more to add, but do let me know any ideas that would be useful to see here.

Patch notes:-

  • Tools and reports submenu added. Overlay and scenario/tutorial moved here.
  • New statistics popup added - worker and hull stats.
  • Area info moved from scenario window into its own.
  • Fix: When placing an item to build, unselect previously selected items.
  • Fix: Build mouse cursor placement could be lost.
  • Fix: Overlay menu now 2 rows when 125 text scale when at 1080.
  • Fix: Faction window not centered correctly.


Nick

