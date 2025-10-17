New Free Codes!
Excavation - gives 400 pickaxes - Permanent code
ExcavationUpdate2025 - gives 200 gems - Expires on 1.1.2026
New
Excavation - New huge system
How to play:
you use the tools to dig into the mine to find rewards, you might need to dig multiple blocks in depth to reach the bottom, to reveal the reward
once you dug all the dirt that covers the reward you will get it
Types of rewards:
Fossils - you get the new fossils currency you spend it in the excavation shop to improve stuff
Clocks - you get timed bonuses like 10x gold for the next few minutes
Currencies - random currencies like :egg~1: :petFood: :gem~1: and more
Treasure Chests - depending on the chest rarity common, uncommon, rare, epic, legendary you will get tons gold/silver.
Tools:
Chisel dig 1x1 area of blocks, with 3 depth
Shovel dig 3x3 area of blocks, with 1 depth
Bomb will dig random blocks is useful to find parts of rewards so you'll know when to dig
Scanner after using it, you will get an hint on where is the reward
Levels:
You get 1 xp for each mine stage completed(found all rewards in the stage)
Each level has different perks more rewards, bigger stage size
3 New pets with Excavation bonuses Crow, Goldfish, Zebra
167 New Achievements related to the new excavation system.
2 new crewmate bonus types
Treasure Chests drop x% more :silver:&:gold: in Excavation.
Clock Rewards are x% longer in Excavation.
Added option to render seagulls above UI.
It will be enabled by default for current and new players.
You can turn it off in the video section of the settings.
New shading for some of the skins so they are also visible at night.
Increased max quest board level to 8->11.
Changed/Fixed
Fixed cloud save syncing problems, it should now perfectly sync with other devices.
Performance optimizations for the Docks zone.
Fixed crashes in the docks zone in phones/tablets.
The star indicator for the best daily zone, is now only includes already unlocked zones.
Improved cloud save functionally
Improved the UI for mobile especially for tablets.
Fixed that the chest hunt & fish caught related achievement stats were lower than the ones in the statistics the achievement stats were automatically updated to their correct values.
Improved the calculations for the continuous days played stat not its not affected by time zone.
Planned Next Updates
Update 2.3 - Quality of life - you can still suggest them on the Discord or Steam Forums.
