Major 17 October 2025 Build 20434422 Edited 17 October 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Free Codes!

  • Excavation - gives 400 pickaxes - Permanent code

  • ExcavationUpdate2025 - gives 200 gems - Expires on 1.1.2026

New

  • Excavation - New huge system

    • How to play:

      • you use the tools to dig into the mine to find rewards, you might need to dig multiple blocks in depth to reach the bottom, to reveal the reward

      • once you dug all the dirt that covers the reward you will get it

    • Types of rewards:

      • Fossils - you get the new fossils currency you spend it in the excavation shop to improve stuff

      • Clocks - you get timed bonuses like 10x gold for the next few minutes

      • Currencies - random currencies like :egg~1: :petFood: :gem~1: and more

      • Treasure Chests - depending on the chest rarity common, uncommon, rare, epic, legendary you will get tons gold/silver.

    • Tools:

      • Chisel dig 1x1 area of blocks, with 3 depth

      • Shovel dig 3x3 area of blocks, with 1 depth

      • Bomb will dig random blocks is useful to find parts of rewards so you'll know when to dig

      • Scanner after using it, you will get an hint on where is the reward

    • Levels:

      • You get 1 xp for each mine stage completed(found all rewards in the stage)

      • Each level has different perks more rewards, bigger stage size

  • 3 New pets with Excavation bonuses Crow, Goldfish, Zebra

  • 167 New Achievements related to the new excavation system.

  • 2 new crewmate bonus types

    • Treasure Chests drop x% more :silver:&:gold: in Excavation.

    • Clock Rewards are x% longer in Excavation.

  • Added option to render seagulls above UI.

    • It will be enabled by default for current and new players.

    • You can turn it off in the video section of the settings.

  • New shading for some of the skins so they are also visible at night.

  • Increased max quest board level to 8->11.


Changed/Fixed

  • Fixed cloud save syncing problems, it should now perfectly sync with other devices.

  • Performance optimizations for the Docks zone.

    • Fixed crashes in the docks zone in phones/tablets.

  • The star indicator for the best daily zone, is now only includes already unlocked zones.

  • Improved cloud save functionally

  • Improved the UI for mobile especially for tablets.

  • Fixed that the chest hunt & fish caught related achievement stats were lower than the ones in the statistics the achievement stats were automatically updated to their correct values.

  • Improved the calculations for the continuous days played stat not its not affected by time zone.


Planned Next Updates

  • Update 2.3 - Quality of life - you can still suggest them on the Discord or Steam Forums.

