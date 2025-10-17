 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Football Manager 26 Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20434406 Edited 17 October 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This update introduces a new zombie dragon boss and a new map, but both of these features still require optimization and updates based on player experience and feedback.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3026252
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link