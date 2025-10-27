Pesky bugs menacing the citizens of Averno?



Averno City Pest Control is on the case!

Fixed a few community-reported stability issues



Fixed the animation for holding the flashlight and the extinguisher



We've just released a hotfix for the following issues in build number 1.9.20361:Thank you so much to everyone who has helped us by providing their feedback and bug reports!If you do encounter any other bugs or would like to give feedback on your experience of The Precinct so far, we’d love to hear from you either in our Steam Forum or on Discord.