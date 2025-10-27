Pesky bugs menacing the citizens of Averno?
Averno City Pest Control is on the case!
We've just released a hotfix for the following issues in build number 1.9.20361:
- Fixed a few community-reported stability issues
- Fixed the animation for holding the flashlight and the extinguisher
Thank you so much to everyone who has helped us by providing their feedback and bug reports!
If you do encounter any other bugs or would like to give feedback on your experience of The Precinct so far, we’d love to hear from you either in our Steam Forum or on Discord.
Changed files in this update