 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Football Manager 26 Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20434270 Edited 17 October 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The biggest changes are exclusive to the mobile version (since for the longest time, it was a few patches behind the PC port,) but there are some nice QoL updates to the PC version as well:

>Various bug fixes and UI updates, mainly relating to nuzlocke challenges and Deth's Manor.

>Added an autosave feature that can be toggled in the file select menu.

>Text no longer overflows and snaps to the next line while talking to NPCs.

>Monsters' HP bars now show if that species has been caught before, and if you currently have one in your storage.

>Added additional dialogue to some cutscenes to make it clearer what you're supposed to do in certain parts of the game.

>It no longer takes 2 centuries for your library to load.

>Added text for when shinies spawn

Changed files in this update

Xander the Monster Morpher: Universe Breaker Content Depot 1025161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link