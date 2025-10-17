The biggest changes are exclusive to the mobile version (since for the longest time, it was a few patches behind the PC port,) but there are some nice QoL updates to the PC version as well:
>Various bug fixes and UI updates, mainly relating to nuzlocke challenges and Deth's Manor.
>Added an autosave feature that can be toggled in the file select menu.
>Text no longer overflows and snaps to the next line while talking to NPCs.
>Monsters' HP bars now show if that species has been caught before, and if you currently have one in your storage.
>Added additional dialogue to some cutscenes to make it clearer what you're supposed to do in certain parts of the game.
>It no longer takes 2 centuries for your library to load.
>Added text for when shinies spawn
