17 October 2025 Build 20434205 Edited 17 October 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed the issue in Taste of Life 3 where picking up sake for submission is not recognized.
• Fixed the item submission in Magazine Recovery: magazines containing bullets cause HQ to restart.
• Fixed the issue where a Scav’s backpack is erroneously deleted.
• Fixed an issue where the safe abnormally fails to function.
• Adjusted the firing sound when the XM5 is equipped with the SLX68 suppressor.
• Fixed the M870-DM Mag not having a holster to store it in.

