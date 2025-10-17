• Fixed the issue in Taste of Life 3 where picking up sake for submission is not recognized.
• Fixed the item submission in Magazine Recovery: magazines containing bullets cause HQ to restart.
• Fixed the issue where a Scav’s backpack is erroneously deleted.
• Fixed an issue where the safe abnormally fails to function.
• Adjusted the firing sound when the XM5 is equipped with the SLX68 suppressor.
• Fixed the M870-DM Mag not having a holster to store it in.
Patch Note v.1.4.4.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update