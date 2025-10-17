• Fixed the issue in Taste of Life 3 where picking up sake for submission is not recognized.

• Fixed the item submission in Magazine Recovery: magazines containing bullets cause HQ to restart.

• Fixed the issue where a Scav’s backpack is erroneously deleted.

• Fixed an issue where the safe abnormally fails to function.

• Adjusted the firing sound when the XM5 is equipped with the SLX68 suppressor.

• Fixed the M870-DM Mag not having a holster to store it in.