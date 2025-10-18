Yep, the Halloween event is back for 2025 with even more new free event skins unlocks, claim your rewards. now!

What's lurking this Halloween? It’s that time of year when the world of Rem Survival comes to life and spooky things start to happen. How the Event Works Between 18th October to the 9th of November, you will have the opportunity to explore the fields, graveyard, The Forgotten Ruins and the Dungeon of Rise Island and discover what is lurking in the dark.

To get started, you'll need to visit the swamp and collect the quest from Blue Skull, 7 quests will be available, "The Bringer of Death" take note doing Forsaken Souls beforehand can give you a leg up in the fright and three new quests that have been added these are mini quests - Pumpkin Hunt, Ghost Race and Grave Digger. Event Skins can be bought from event trader "Blue Skull" for death coins, these are steam skins so these are bound to your steam account once unlocked and can be used at any time.



Patch 0.25.10.17 (Changes)

• Enabled Halloween Content.

• Game Logos have been updated.

• Fixed Drifters/Traders not giving the right sell quantity when selling an item.

• Drifters/Traders Items now display from A to Z.

• Night length is now doubled when the Halloween event is active.

• Updated Nvidia DLSS to version 310.4.0.

• Skeleton Troubles Quest has been updated.

Event Quests

• Forsaken Souls

• The Bringer of Death

• Wondering Cauldron

• Skeleton Troubles - Updated

• Pumpkin Hunt - New

• Grave Digger - New

• Ghost Race - New

The Dungeon is back with some updated content.

Returning Free Event Skins and items

• AKU Halloween Pumpkin Steam Item Skin.

• Roller Door Halloween Pumpkin Steam Item Skin.

• Furnace Halloween Pumpkin Steam Item Skin.

• Candy Bucket - This item can be placed on the Golf Cart for some fun.

• Blue Skull Trader Added.

• Soul Arrows.

• Soul Sword.

• Monster Bed Steam Item Skin.

• Skull Frame Steam Item Skin.

• Monster Box Steam Item Skin.

• Monster Door Steam Item Skin.

• Rock O'Lantern Steam Item Skin.

• Sludge Door Steam Item Skin.

• Wood Skull Steam Item Skin.

• Halloween Bird Steam Item Skin.

• Spooky Furnace Steam Item Skin.

• Skeleton Locker Steam Item Skin.

• Rest in Sleep Steam Item Skin.

New Free Event Skin Unlocks

Skull Fridge - Trader Store

Pumpkin Head - Trader Store

Ghost Pumpkin Head - Quest Reward

New Paid Skins available on the steam item store

Skull Fridge Gold - Steam Store

Demons Rest - Steam Store



Please give time for all the servers to update, servers updates are handled by gportal so sometimes they do take time if there auto update system is offline.