Hi everyone!

We have a new, chunky update for you!

This update focuses on design and balancing. It brings a huge overhaul of all the numbers, aiming to make the game more challenging, but less cluttered.

In the past weeks, we have gathered and analysed all the reviews and feedback of the game and we have started tackling what was coming up the most. We have improved the design and flow of the game - we narrowed down the amount of items & tags to make them more useful and less overwhelming. Majority of queue quests have been re-designed to be more challenging and rewarding to solve. Rumors will be now more accurate, allowing players to plan better ahead. Agents will start with stronger, more specialised traits. We have also started doing a dialogue improvement pass which you’ll see in Chapter 2 - a lot of the dialogues have been streamlined and cut down in length.

✨ We added a new quality of life feature many of you have been asking for - DIALOGUE SKIPPING button. From now on, if you have completed the game you will be able to use right-click to make the dialogues skip automatically - perfect for those on an achievement hunt. ✨

Right now this is available only on the public_beta branch on steam - we would love for you to give it a go and give us any feedback on the design changes and especially the difficulty!

Anyone can get access to it by right-clicking the game in your library, going to properties, betas and selecting public_beta from the drop down.

As this is a Beta Branch, we would recommend backing up your saves in case you intend to jump back and forth between Beta and Default versions. (warning - if you make saves on beta branch, you will not be able to load those saves in the default branch)

⚠️ The Beta is currently available in English only, with other translations on the way. ⚠️

Once we’re confident with the current changes and gather enough feedback, the update will roll out to the default branch. We have more updates planned for the future, so keep an eye out!

List of changes:

Queue Quests

Chapter 3 & 5 Satisfaction Bars overhaul - 112 Satisfaction Bars have been re-designed and will be now more challenging, but due to numerous other tweaks, they will also be more focused, giving players various ways to complete them.

The randomisation of the queue in Chapter 3 & 5 has been more refined to allow for better flow.

Fake Quest Sat Bars have been reworked to be more devious and less obvious.

Agents

Agents (and many items) now have more varied, irregular Efficiency values

Agents now start with one trait each, but these traits are stronger, making the Agents more specialised and useful.

When your Agents get upgraded, they will now also upgrade their Efficiency, making them stronger over time.

Agent Crafting in CH5 will now only require Junk items, making the crafting easier and more useful.

Marketplace & Laws

Removed: Sword, Metal, Sturdy Boots, Bait, Herbs, Shovel, Monoscope, Map, Censer, Rusty Blade from Marketplace, making it less overwhelming.

Updated several Laws’ effects to play better with current changes.

Removed Famine, Equipment and Monster Tags, to further help declutter Rumors and make it easier for players to prepare for weeks to come.

Rumors

Rumors will now be more accurate, since the queue is less randomised, making the whole system more useful.

Rumors will now display only four most likely to appear quest tags.

Rumors are now coloured to help distinguish between various tags.

Misc