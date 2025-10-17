The Real 1.7.e

As most of you will have noticed, Sparks disappeared from levels with the latest update! This is the culmination of a long and painful journey, and we have now taken some fairly radical steps to make sure that players get everything they need:

No security vulnerability

No crashes

Yes Sparks

Here's the patch notes:

Sparks now appear in levels again

Modding notes:

We have *downgraded* the engine version to 6000.0.46f1, which was the last version where we are confident the engine was sufficiently stable. (This is from before the Unity security vulnerability was fixed, but we have applied patches as necessary for all platforms.)

Now, rumours of a 1.7.f have been greatly exaggerated!

Isn't that technically what this version should be? Yes.

Did the person who currently has to manually build and patch every version of the game forget about it? Yes.

Is it a big enough issue that we're going to go through the entire process again? No.

Community Art:

Artist's rendition of a Haste developer right now

The Weebohverse slowly expands (and it's always nice with hand drawn stuff!)

We were going to save this beautiful piece for a special occasion, and you know what? This is a special occasion

Hopefully this is the last fix for a good long while!