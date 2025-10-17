Hello, friends. I am glad to report on the great work done, now I will describe the most important points, a lot has been done, every day the players write to me in all the networks of the project about bugs and suggestions. I try to solve questions and problems as quickly as possible, and respond to messages.

Now to the most interesting part, 2 events are starting now with this update. The "Big Problems 2" event is a new event that introduces you to the creatures of the underworld, and the second event is being re-launched, "The Raider's Path", which will introduce you to enemy groups. I want to please you in advance, from October 28 to November 4, the Halloween themed event starts, in which you can get yourself a unique Halloween-style mercenary and many other unique items, this can only be obtained at the Halloween event.

This update adds new enemies, bosses and Titans, as well as unique devices for the character, namely the "Health Regenerator", "Endcar disintegration catalyst", "Stasis generator" and "MGL-140 Grenade Launcher", now you will have even better control over the situation in raids and boss battles.

To participate in the "Big Problems 2" and "Raider's Path" events, use the terminal in the command room at the fortification base, or open your inventory and click on the side menu of the events, it will be highlighted for you.

Please note that the prize draw will be attended by players who complete these two events and apply for participation. At the end of the event, please contact me in private messages in the VK group or in the discord.

PS - At the new Mine location, I have placed a spawner system for enemies and objects, which optimizes and controls interaction with the player well. It is also used in the "Forest" location. In other caves and fortifications, I use the old spawner system. What I want to say is, we'll play in the mine, see how the spawner behaves underground in narrow spaces, and if everything goes well, as I think, then I'll implement it in other locations, which will significantly increase fps (frame rate).



important:

✅A new Mine location has been opened, and there are now two entrances to this location in the forest. The first is directly into the Mine, and the second is through the "Cave of White Radiance". The event's quest will lead to this entrance.

✅The NPC "Vasya Kosoy" and the quest chain have been added, NPCs can be found at the Mine location

✅The full quest chain of the NPC "Head of the server room" has been added. You can meet him at the base of the fortification.

✅Added a complete quest chain of NPC "Andrey" voice acting. You can meet him at the base of the fortification.

✅2 new Titan bosses have been added to the Mine location and new monsters have been placed in this location.

✅The acid cave has been fixed, the navigation grid and walls have been fixed so that mobs and pets do not cling.

✅Added a new item "Health Regenerator" 2,3,4,5 rank, is installed on the ground and creates a circular zone, all allies, companions and the character will replenish their health every second. You can buy it from a medicine dealer.

✅Added a new item "Endcar disintegration catalyst" 2,3,4,5 rank, is installed on the ground and creates a circular zone, all enemies will take damage every second.

✅A new item "Stasis generator" 2,3,4,5 rank has been added, it is installed on the ground and creates a circular zone, all enemies receive deceleration in this zone, the operating time of the device, the radius of operation and the deceleration force depend on the rank of the device.

✅The MGL-140 Grenade Launcher has been added, Rank 3 can be purchased from a merchant, rank 5 can be obtained in the event, and Rank 6 can get crafting blueprints from the new titan boss.

✅Added "Ammunition for a 26.6 mm grenade launcher."

✅Added "Ammunition for a 40 mm grenade launcher."

✅I have improved the inventory scanning system for quest items, now scanning takes the required amount if you need to give these items in the quest.

✅The Z7 plasma drone and Plasma Zero controlled robot now ignore enemy defenses as well as the character's plasma weapons and plasma explosives.

✅Now, when you teleport a companion to yourself through the menu, it resets its target target so that it does not run from you to the enemy again.

✅Automatic kamikaze drones D100, J2, X5, D3 now turn on immediately when activated in the inventory, thereby saving time in combat. Example: The kamikaze drone is activated and it immediately turns on, and if there is an enemy in the detection zone, the drone starts immediately, flies or goes to the target.

✅The huge Cobark backpack now gives 150 health to the character instead of 50.

✅The XM56 and P1000 plasma weapons now shoot precisely at the target, as well as the RPG grenade launcher, before the projectiles flew slightly to the left of the sight.

✅XM56 and P1000 plasma weapons now deal damage to cocoons, growths, balloons and other enemy objects.

✅Fixed a bug where it was impossible to pick up a weapon if you pre-press the capture button 1,2 or 3 before equipping it (when the slot is empty).

✅Fixed a bug that caused some monsters to take damage and not die, which was often noticed on the monster Morvuh at the alien portal.