 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20433766 Edited 20 October 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Put on your Halloween costume and head to the Amusement Park! The Harlequin is already waiting for you there. The undead, spooky treats, and rituals... Don't give in to your fears!
  • Head to the Autumn Farm to visit Polly Travers, a friend of the Twiddle twins. A fascinating investigation with an unexpected outcome and heartwarming stories await you!
  • New season is here! Wild prairies, daring cowboys and a brutal gang of gangsters — plunge into Mr. X’s dangerous and exciting adventure!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3077661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link