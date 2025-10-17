 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20433680 Edited 17 October 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good day, Traveler!

This is just a small update to fix two bugs:

  • Suspicious Man no longer appears in the Castle when he is not supposed to

  • Rich Farmer no longer gives Rubies endlessly

Enjoy!

Jani/Witchgrove Games

