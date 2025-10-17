Good day, Traveler!
This is just a small update to fix two bugs:
Suspicious Man no longer appears in the Castle when he is not supposed to
Rich Farmer no longer gives Rubies endlessly
Enjoy!
Jani/Witchgrove Games
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Good day, Traveler!
This is just a small update to fix two bugs:
Suspicious Man no longer appears in the Castle when he is not supposed to
Rich Farmer no longer gives Rubies endlessly
Enjoy!
Jani/Witchgrove Games
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update