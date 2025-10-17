 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20433634 Edited 17 October 2025 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing POGO Stadium. We have an update to share.

🎧 Get ready to ride the beat! 🎸

Don't you feel like something's been missing from the stadium?

It's the "beat"!

In this update, we've made improvements so you can feel the beat more clearly. ⚡⚡

Player status displays,

The equalizer on the distant buildings,

And everyone's hopping—

now move and bounce more in time with the beat than before!

Look — even Benny seems to be riding his guitar. Want to join him? 🎸

Whether you've played before or are just discovering POGO Stadium, come feel the rhythm in the refreshed stadium!

You can also use Remote Play Together to play with friends far away using just one copy of the game. 🌐

Other fixes

- You can now pause during the Judgement Phase.

- Various minor bugs fixed.

Got feedback? We’re listening!

Let us know what you think 👇

https://steamcommunity.com/app/3672410/discussions/

Thanks for playing POGO Stadium!

Changed files in this update

