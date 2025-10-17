AI Balancing: On chase runs, AI now slows down if the player falls too far behind
Fixed: Incorrect car name display on game load
Fixed: Some achievements unlocking incorrectly
Improved UI: Proper scaling and layout on ultra-wide displays
Photo Mode: Mouse rotation sensitivity adjusted for smoother control
Update v1.1.1
Windows Depot 3895061
