17 October 2025 Build 20433534 Edited 17 October 2025 – 10:52:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • AI Balancing: On chase runs, AI now slows down if the player falls too far behind

  • Fixed: Incorrect car name display on game load

  • Fixed: Some achievements unlocking incorrectly

  • Improved UI: Proper scaling and layout on ultra-wide displays

  • Photo Mode: Mouse rotation sensitivity adjusted for smoother control

