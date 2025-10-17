 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20433491 Edited 17 October 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game :

  • Added a console on tilde with cheat commands

  • Minion logic reworked and now they are overall more aggressive

Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed collider issues with minions

  • Texture overlap on beginner maps/rooms

Other :

  • Security update for unity build version

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3421621
