Hey everyone! I hope you're all enjoying the 1.0 :D



Since launch we've been monitoring and fixing bugs submitted by all of you!

We upload them pretty regularly, so that's why you'll see often there is a new update.



So far these have been:

Fixed supporter pack not being detected properly

Fixed boomerangs sometimes knocking enemies toward you instead of away.

Fixed placing objects just outside the place range causing desync.

Fixed placing settlements just outside other disbanding settlements causing overlapping settlement bounds.

Fixed possible freeze when players are loading new regions.

Fixed possible crash when getting settlement notification updates without having loaded in yet.

Fixed possible crash when hitting stuff with Crystal Bullets.

Fixed possible crash when hitting stuff with Amethyst Sword.

Fixed trap arrows causing crashes when they hit something.

Fixed rare deadlock when rendering cave moles.

Fixed being able to place invalid waystones.

Fixed possible crash caused by fishing while loading.

Fixed mod upload form crashing.

Fixed frozen enemies in snow caves not thawing when hit.

Fixed rare crash when receiving a sync update from the server while connecting.

Fixed possible crash when settlers try to return to the settlement without being loaded anymore.

Fixed first few languages translation credits not showing.

Fixed Void Claw being able to spawn on early game raiders.

Fixed a bunch of weapons having the wrong enchant cost.

Fixed possible crash when changing audio device while sounds are starting to play or getting stopped.



Thank you for all the reports! <3

- Fair