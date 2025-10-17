Isolation Simulator — Early Access Roadmap (9 months)



I'm excited to share the development roadmap for Isolation Simulator during Early Access. Over the next nine months I’ll be focusing on stabilizing and expanding core systems, building a polished Collection menu for replaying discovered recordings, and delivering a secret narrative thread and ending (Kyle’s Redemption) while improving presentation and adaptive behavior. Below is the timeline and the concrete goals for each period.



Months 1–3



Stabilize the core event system and harden event state handling, and create more basic events.



Triage and fix high- and medium-priority bugs, add regression tests, and refactor a clean data model/API for recordings so the UI can consume them.



Produce wireframes for the Collection menu and improve player-behaviour tracking to inform branching logic.



Months 4–6



Build the Collection/Archive menu with browsing, sorting, and in-menu playback, and integrate efficient audio streaming and memory management.



Implement the first branches of Kyle’s Redemption and scaffold the secret ending, ensuring they trigger only under the right conditions.



Improve presentation of existing events (text, lighting, audio cues, pacing) and iterate the behavior algorithm using player tracking data.



Months 7–9



Complete the full Kyle’s Redemption arc and finish the secret ending so all branches resolve cleanly and unlock appropriately.



Polish the Collection UI (micro-interactions, hints, localization) and finalize presentation/immersion improvements across events.



Deploy advanced adaptive behavior heuristics, run intensive QA and balancing, and prepare the stable build for release.



I’ll post regular update notes and builds as I hit milestones — your feedback during Early Access will shape how these features evolve. If you have ideas, bugs to report, or want to help test branches (especially the Collection playback and Kyle’s path), please let me know in the comments or on my Discord/Steam page. Thanks for supporting Isolation Simulator!



Update 0.57

Minor bug fixes (Museum event not loading)

Balls event enhanced