📢Notice: Changes to ASTRA Unlock Requirements

Hello, Performers.

Starting from the update on November 7th, the unlock requirements for **ASTRA** will be changed as follows.

This adjustment aims to provide a smoother gameplay experience and better balance of content suited to each skill level. We kindly ask for your understanding and support.

➡️ Previous Unlock Requirements

ASTRA Unlock: Reach Stellar Point 16

★2 Unlock: Clear 3 songs in ★1

★3 Unlock: Clear 2 songs in ★2

★4 Unlock: Clear 1 song in ★3

➡️ Updated Unlock Requirements

ASTRA Unlock: Reach Stellar Point 18

★2 Unlock: Clear 5 songs in ★1 with 96% or higher Rate

★3 Unlock: Clear 5 songs in ★2 with 96% or higher Rate

★4 Unlock: Clear 5 songs in ★3 with 96% or higher Rate

📌Reason for Change

ASTRA is designed as a high-difficulty, special content outside the standard difficulty system—intended to offer advanced players a unique challenge and sense of accomplishment.

The new unlock requirements have been adjusted so players can naturally grow at their own pace and gradually take on higher tiers.

We hope you enjoy the journey of improving step by step as you clear songs and feel the satisfaction of progress and challenge. We will continue doing our best to make every play experience more enjoyable and meaningful.

📢Notice for Players Who Have Already Unlocked ASTRA

1. If you have already unlocked ASTRA:

→ Your unlock status will remain unchanged after the update.

2. Higher-tier unlock progress and status:

→ The unlock progress for ★2 or higher ASTRA levels will be reset according to the new requirements.

However, if you have achieved records that meet the new unlock requirements before the update, your unlock status will remain.

3. If you unlocked songs using ASTRA Points:

→ Your play records and unlock history will remain intact.

→ However, you will need to meet the new unlock requirements to play the corresponding tier again.