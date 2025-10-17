1) Improved graphics and lighting
2) Improved the settings menu to allow configuration of graphics and environment
3) Expanded the settings menu keybinding configuration
4) Fixed accidentally using a recall rune when using the shop in an instanced zone
5) Fixed lighting glitches in character creation
6) Followers/pets are unsummoned when leaving an instanced zone
v0.187a
Update notes via Steam Community
