 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Football Manager 26 Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20433463 Edited 17 October 2025 – 11:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1) Improved graphics and lighting
2) Improved the settings menu to allow configuration of graphics and environment
3) Expanded the settings menu keybinding configuration
4) Fixed accidentally using a recall rune when using the shop in an instanced zone
5) Fixed lighting glitches in character creation
6) Followers/pets are unsummoned when leaving an instanced zone

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link