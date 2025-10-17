Content
New "Assault" gamemode, both PVP and PVE versions!
Attack/Defense
Attackers need to capture all the points to win
Defenders need to hold the points before the time expires
team that runs out of tickets loses
attackers gain tickets and match time for every capture point
defenders start with a high fixed amount of tickets, which can't be replenished
Removed most Defense gamemode for bugfixing, replaced with Assault
builder performance optimizations & hitbox visualizer more precise
map view remembers location & recentering button on spacebar
Bugfixes
HE nonpen damage bug fixed
fixes to repair syncing
updates to gridinspector color
fix vehicles not centering on spawn (nametag in weird position)
