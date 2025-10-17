 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Football Manager 26 Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20433318 Edited 17 October 2025 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content

  • New "Assault" gamemode, both PVP and PVE versions!

    • Attack/Defense

    • Attackers need to capture all the points to win

    • Defenders need to hold the points before the time expires

    • team that runs out of tickets loses

    • attackers gain tickets and match time for every capture point

    • defenders start with a high fixed amount of tickets, which can't be replenished

  • Removed most Defense gamemode for bugfixing, replaced with Assault

  • builder performance optimizations & hitbox visualizer more precise

  • map view remembers location & recentering button on spacebar

Bugfixes

  • HE nonpen damage bug fixed

  • fixes to repair syncing

  • updates to gridinspector color

  • fix vehicles not centering on spawn (nametag in weird position)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3822892
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3822893
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link