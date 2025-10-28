Hey fight fans, we’re back with a whole new update for you!
Introducing UPDATE 2.0, released on Tuesday 28th October 2025.
NEW FEATURES
Crossplay: players can now choose to play against users on other platforms. This means you can now rule the ring with your friends on different platforms!
Character Creator Online: you can now take your created fighter into the online ring! To keep gameplay balanced and prevent overpowered characters, each Character Creator fighter has a stat cap of 85, as well as a tier trait reduction.
FREE CONTENT:
FIGHTERS:
Skye Nicholson (+1 extra cosmetic set)
Jake LaMotta (+1 extra cosmetic set)
Lupe Fiasco
Bugzy Malone
NPCs:
Ernesto Amador (manager, added to corner staff)
Keith Connolly (manager, added to corner staff)
VENUES:
Madison Square Garden ( + New Title Fight Venue in Career Mode)
DAZN Stadium ( + New Title Fight Venue in Career Mode)
CHARACTER CREATOR:
The Adams Collection: added to Character Creator
The DAZN Collection: added to Character Creator
GAMEPLAY UPDATES:
Reduced range of hooks so they fall shorter than jabs/straights
Reintroduced physics-based hit reactions to make punches look and feel more impactful
Increased cooldown recovery on the step in body jab
Adjusted flash event frequency to make it less frequent than in 1.5
GENERAL UPDATES
Added Terence Crawford to Middleweight with a new hairstyle, overall rating 90
Players can now export their career character out of career and use them in other areas of the game
Recovery cutscene skip can now be triggered by one player in online fights. Pressing the skip button will now trigger a 5 second timer before the game continues into the next round
Updated boxing records
FIGHTER BALANCING UPDATES
Updated Johnny Nelson rating to 85
Updated Jai Opetaia rating to 85
BUG FIXING
Fixed an issue where users can trigger poor sportsmanship
Fixed an issue where ranked data was shown in ‘Online Quick Fights’
Fixed an issue in career that when upgrading staff members stats, their overall would fall to an ‘F’ rating
Multiple lobby fixes/invite flow fixes
Fixed an issue with Emanuel Augustus left uppercut not being blockable
Fixed an issue where players could flash knockdown each other resulting in a softlocked state
Fixed an issue with Falcor Bay sky displaying graphical corruption
Fixed multiple issues around joining, disconnects and match end states for online modes
Fixed an issue where an NPC appears with a Red shiny shirt
