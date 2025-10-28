 Skip to content
Major 28 October 2025 Build 20433274 Edited 28 October 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey fight fans, we’re back with a whole new update for you!
Introducing UPDATE 2.0, released on Tuesday 28th October 2025.


NEW FEATURES

  • Crossplay: players can now choose to play against users on other platforms. This means you can now rule the ring with your friends on different platforms!

  • Character Creator Online: you can now take your created fighter into the online ring! To keep gameplay balanced and prevent overpowered characters, each Character Creator fighter has a stat cap of 85, as well as a tier trait reduction.

FREE CONTENT:
FIGHTERS:

  • Skye Nicholson (+1 extra cosmetic set)

  • Jake LaMotta (+1 extra cosmetic set)

  • Lupe Fiasco

  • Bugzy Malone

NPCs:

  • Ernesto Amador (manager, added to corner staff)

  • Keith Connolly (manager, added to corner staff)

VENUES:

  • Madison Square Garden ( + New Title Fight Venue in Career Mode)

  • DAZN Stadium ( + New Title Fight Venue in Career Mode)

CHARACTER CREATOR:

  • The Adams Collection: added to Character Creator

  • The DAZN Collection: added to Character Creator

GAMEPLAY UPDATES:

  • Reduced range of hooks so they fall shorter than jabs/straights

  • Reintroduced physics-based hit reactions to make punches look and feel more impactful

  • Increased cooldown recovery on the step in body jab

  • Adjusted flash event frequency to make it less frequent than in 1.5


GENERAL UPDATES

  • Added Terence Crawford to Middleweight with a new hairstyle, overall rating 90

  • Players can now export their career character out of career and use them in other areas of the game

  • Recovery cutscene skip can now be triggered by one player in online fights. Pressing the skip button will now trigger a 5 second timer before the game continues into the next round

  • Updated boxing records 

FIGHTER BALANCING UPDATES 

  • Updated Johnny Nelson rating to 85

  • Updated Jai Opetaia rating to 85


BUG FIXING

  • Fixed an issue where users can trigger poor sportsmanship

  • Fixed an issue where ranked data was shown in ‘Online Quick Fights’ 

  • Fixed an issue in career that when upgrading staff members stats, their overall would fall to an ‘F’ rating

  • Multiple lobby fixes/invite flow fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Emanuel Augustus left uppercut not being blockable

  • Fixed an issue where players could flash knockdown each other resulting in a softlocked state

  • Fixed an issue with Falcor Bay sky displaying graphical corruption

  • Fixed multiple issues around joining, disconnects and match end states for online modes

  • Fixed an issue where an NPC appears with a Red shiny shirt

