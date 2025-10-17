Hey folks,

We've just rolled out Hotfix 6.3.3 for Total War: WARHAMMER III, resolving a couple of ownership requirement issues that arose in the wake of Patch 6.3 which was affecting FLC content. This was due to the removal of Total War Access as a requirement for ownership causing some content to be locked, when this shouldn't be the case.

After this, Hotfix 6.3.4 will be the next update to arrive in WH3, which we will share more details on next week.

Until then, see you on the battlefield!

— The Total War Team

Hotfix 6.3.3

Fixed ownership requirements for some FLC content following the removal of Total War Access as a requirement, including: 30th Anniversary Regiments of Renown Gotrek & Felix Goblin Great Shaman Great Bray Shaman Glade Captain Catchweb Spider Shrine mount



⚠ IMPORTANT

If you experience any issues after downloading the update, please take a moment to Verify the integrity of the game files first to ensure there were no issues when downloading. A step-by-step guide can be found in this article.



If the issues persist, please visit our support site for additional troubleshooting steps and assistance.





🧱 MOD WARNING

Please note that user-generated mods may have compatibility issues with new game updates. If you are encountering performance or stability issues following a release, is recommended that you disable any mods you're running. If you continue to experience issues, please visit our support site for additional troubleshooting steps and assistance.





For the latest news and announcements, drop by our official social channels.

