Hi everyone!
We’ve just rolled out a new update with some balancing tweaks, UI/UX improvements, and new decorations and theme for Halloween.
Here's what’s new:
Gameplay:
- The Statistics feature now compares the %change between previous and current stats.
- Balanced the prices for decorations and decor points.
- The economic balance for drinks, snacks, and hidden recipes.
UI/UX:
- Indicators to show how frequently customers tip and place additional orders.
- Minor UI/UX improvements.
New:
New Decoration and Theme: Halloween Collection.
Thanks for playing and stay tuned for more updates soon!
Changed files in this update