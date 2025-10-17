 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20433146 Edited 17 October 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We’ve just rolled out a new update with some balancing tweaks, UI/UX improvements, and new decorations and theme for Halloween.

Here's what’s new:

Gameplay:

- The Statistics feature now compares the %change between previous and current stats.

- Balanced the prices for decorations and decor points.

- The economic balance for drinks, snacks, and hidden recipes.

UI/UX:

- Indicators to show how frequently customers tip and place additional orders.

- Minor UI/UX improvements.

New:

New Decoration and Theme: Halloween Collection.

Thanks for playing and stay tuned for more updates soon!

