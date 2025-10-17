System

Credits

Night 1 Naturally Earned Credits 1 per 1.4s → 1 per 1.45s

Matchmaking Changes

Matchmaking and ML Bot settings for Normal Games have been adjusted overall.



Character

Transcendent Censer(W)

Cooldown 12/11.5/11/10.5/10s → 11/10.5/10/9.5/9s



Flèche(R)

1st, 2nd Hit Damage 100/160/220(+Skill Amplification 40%) → 100/160/220 (+Skill Amplification 45%)



Items

Armor

Black Flame Dragon

Heart of Fire - Unique Passive

Effect Area 3m → 3.5m



Totem

Mana Seed - Unique Passive

Stacks upon dealing damage to Enemy Character 2 → 3



Bug Fixes

The minimap is now displayed correctly after another team escapes.



Gameplay features below now work properly.

Surveillance Cameras can now be used properly.

Character animations now display correctly.

Wild Animals can now be attacked as intended.

Downed skills no longer appear in skill slots.



Factory's background vision is now applied correctly.



The hide nickname option now functions properly.



Custom Games:Matches now start correctly even if a player leaves during the area selection phase.



Drones and Surveillance Cameras now follow the proper item consumption priority settings.



Bots now correctly use Augments as designated in their SavedPlans.



Dagger's weapon skill Cloak and Dagger (D) cooldown now applies correctly.



Dual Swords's weapon skill Dual Sword Rampage (D) cooldown now applies correctly.



Basic attack post-cast delay now applies correctly when Assault Rifle's weapon skill Overheat (D) is triggered.



is triggered. Nathapon: Slow Shutter (P) 's additional skill damage now applies properly to enhanced basic attacks after Panorama (E) hits.



's additional skill damage now applies properly to enhanced basic attacks after hits. Daniel: Inspiration (W) marks now correctly explode in the Target of Inspiration with the final hit of Masterpiece (R) .



marks now correctly explode in the Target of Inspiration with the final hit of . Magnus: Deferral effect now activates properly when taking damage while wearing Áo Dài.



Deferral effect now activates properly when taking damage while wearing Áo Dài. Jan: Unyielding (P) cooldown reduction now functions properly in all situations.



cooldown reduction now functions properly in all situations. Chloe: Attacking Lantern Bloom as Nina now correctly grants vision.



Attacking Lantern Bloom as Nina now correctly grants vision. Hart: Feedback (P) extra basic attack damage no longer unintendedly applies to installations.



extra basic attack damage no longer unintendedly applies to installations. Haze:

SMG - Deactivated (E2)'s cooldown now applies correctly and can be used immediately as intended.

Rocket Launcher (R) 's cooldown now triggers correctly after the final bullet is applied as a basic attack.



Hyejin: Charm of the Prophecy (W)'s slow effect within the area is now correctly applied.

We would like to clarify Li Dailin 's Spirited Kick(Q) recent cooldown application changes.

The cooldown still begins at the same point, but the final wait time before it starts is now subtracted.

Example 1: If Q2 is not used within 4 seconds after Q1, the cooldown starts 4 seconds shorter.

Example 2: If Q3 is used 4 seconds after Q2, the cooldown starts 4 seconds shorter.

Example 3: If Q3 is used immediately after Q2, the cooldown starts normally.

's Spirited Kick(Q) recent cooldown application changes.

We'll be rolling out the 9.0a Hotfix at 10:30 (UTC).Please restart the game to download the update.Once the 9.0a hotfix is fully applied, characters that were temporarily disabled will be reenabled.We'll continue looking into your 9.0 update reports and we'll carry out an additional hotfix once we've found solutions for them.