Added tier 4 Bounce,Teleport and Lightning which increases chance to get bounce components
Added tier 3 Lightning and Teleport Disciplines
Added the Electric Bogaloo projectile to the Lightning Discipline
Added the Portal Laser to the teleport discipline
Changed Game over screen and added some stats to track (More to Come)
Changed the screen when level 50 is completed
Fixed a bug where having one or two components in the upgrade slots while an already upgraded component is in the upgraded slot spawned an upgraded component without having three of the same
Changed files in this update