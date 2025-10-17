 Skip to content
17 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added tier 4 Bounce,Teleport and Lightning which increases chance to get bounce components

  • Added tier 3 Lightning and Teleport Disciplines

  • Added the Electric Bogaloo projectile to the Lightning Discipline

  • Added the Portal Laser to the teleport discipline

  • Changed Game over screen and added some stats to track (More to Come)

  • Changed the screen when level 50 is completed

  • Fixed a bug where having one or two components in the upgrade slots while an already upgraded component is in the upgraded slot spawned an upgraded component without having three of the same

