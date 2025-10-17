 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 ARC Raiders HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20432830 Edited 17 October 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • Reduced the difficulty of fishing (time extended by 25%)

  • Optimized the map UI in the starting area (forgot to include it in the last update 😅)

  • The prerequisite for building the Teleporter has been changed to completing the quest “Tech Expert”

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where entering a negative number at the ATM would increase your savings (oops)

FAQ:

  • If you’re experiencing image clarity issues, try turning off FSR.

  • Some players have reported crashes. Please check whether your GPU driver is up to date — updating to the latest version may help. (Some of the crash issues are related to GPU drivers; we’re still investigating the remaining cases.)

  • If you’re taking continuous damage, check whether you have a totem equipped that causes HP loss.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3167022
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link