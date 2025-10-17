Updates:
Reduced the difficulty of fishing (time extended by 25%)
Optimized the map UI in the starting area (forgot to include it in the last update 😅)
The prerequisite for building the Teleporter has been changed to completing the quest “Tech Expert”
Fixes:
Fixed a bug where entering a negative number at the ATM would increase your savings (oops)
FAQ:
If you’re experiencing image clarity issues, try turning off FSR.
Some players have reported crashes. Please check whether your GPU driver is up to date — updating to the latest version may help. (Some of the crash issues are related to GPU drivers; we’re still investigating the remaining cases.)
If you’re taking continuous damage, check whether you have a totem equipped that causes HP loss.
Changed files in this update