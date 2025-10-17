 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20432820
Update notes via Steam Community

Good news, survivors!

We’ve just released a hotfix that addresses the recent issue where weapon and armor stats were reduced after a player’s death or when restarting the game.

