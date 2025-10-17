 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20432619 Edited 17 October 2025 – 09:19:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

Early Access is now live!
Thank you all for your continued attention and support.

About This Version

The current version includes the core card battle system. During the Early Access period, we will continue to release updates, including new card content, additional game modes, and various optimizations to improve game balance and overall experience.

Community Feedback

Your feedback and suggestions are invaluable to us. We warmly welcome you to share your thoughts, suggestions, or bug reports through the Steam Community discussion boards.

We look forward to working together with all of you to make this game even better.

Galaxy Card Game

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 4039421
