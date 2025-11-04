 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20432541 Edited 4 November 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Campers!

Today we’re releasing a small patch which addresses a few issues across all platforms.

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed issues surrounding the quest log displaying incorrect data following save migration from previous patches.

  • Fixed issues with the Golf Course Primary Quest allowing more than the desired number of golf clubs for quest progression.

  • Fixed issue where settings would not save between sessions after changing a volume slider, causing the new game button on the main menu to act as the continue button.

  • Fixed minor collision issues.

  • Resolved security issue with Unity version.

  • Added support for 16KB page sizes on Android Play Store


Please make sure you update to the latest version which is v1.4.5.268.

As always, if you’d like to chat more about Pine Hearts, you can join us over on Discord, and if you’d like to follow Tyke’s Adventures, he now has a blog on Tumblr. We’d love to see you there.

Chat soon!

Pine Hearts Community Team

