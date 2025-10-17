 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 ARC Raiders HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20432530 Edited 17 October 2025 – 09:19:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We bring you Halloween special story with two new levels, lots of new recipes, and lots of cute & scary details to explore. Start in dark Halloween park, with spooky version of your familiar recipes; but then jump into a brand new level with completely new recipes!

Boo!
--The KOPI team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2909961
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2909962
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2909963
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link