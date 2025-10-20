Hello Growtopians,



The Spooky Season is upon us! See what October has in store:



- The Royal Grow Pass and Subscriber Item!

- The ever returning Voucher Dayz!

- Greet the new Wonders in Growtopia!

- There is a new Boss in town!

- Trick or treat! Halloween is near!

- Bug fixes & optimizations.



Stay safe & play loads fellow Growtopians!



- The Growtopia Team