17 October 2025 Build 20432459
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixing issues where you could get stuck changing levels.
Updated Unity to the latest security patch release.

Changed files in this update

macOS The Late D. Flate's Great Estate Content Depot 1786111
Windows The Late D. Flate's Great Estate Depot Depot 1786112
