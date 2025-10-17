 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20432435 Edited 17 October 2025 – 09:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Commanders,

We will be conducting maintenance for Iron Saga VS on Steam from 17:00 UTC+8. Online play will not be available during the maintenance. You can still play in offline mode.

Maintenance Time (ETA)

17:00 - 18:00 UTC+8 (~60min)

If the hotfix is not finished by the scheduled time, we may extend the maintenance. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thanks again for your understanding and support.

Patch Note 1.3.3 r3_0 (Oct 17, 2025)

▣ BUG FIX

BUG FIX

· Fixed the green screen of death in offline modes

· Corrected combo indicator in Combo 7 for Getter Robo - Getter-1 from →↓+B+C to →↓+A+B/A+D in Single Player -> Pilot Academy

· Fixed the missing icons on the Command List in Pilot Academy and Command List after switching display with O [Change Button Display]

Team Iron Saga VS

2025/10/17

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2463801
