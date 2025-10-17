Aircraft

AU-1 — a bug where the sight was not displayed on the glass in the cockpit has been fixed.

A-10A (all variants) — a bug where the artificial horizon and compass in the cockpit did not work correctly has been fixed. ( Report ).

Ground Vehicles

A bug that caused the proximity fuze of HE-VT shells to not trigger on AGMs and ATGMs has been fixed. ( Report ).

IRIS-T SLM — a bug where the radio fuze sometimes did not work on all missiles except the first one when launching two or more missiles has been fixed.

Interface

A bug that caused the @psn and @live nickname suffixes to be displayed in the battle has been fixed. ( Report ).

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.