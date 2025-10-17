 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20432252 Edited 17 October 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Levels update

  • Fixed an unintended change to the starting point of w6 in v1.5.17.
  • Adjusted 6-7, 7-8 and 7-E considering difficulty.
  • Slightly changed 7-20 (old 7-19).
  • Moved old 7-E to new 7-19, and old 7-20 to new 7-H, considering difficulty.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2770161
