Levels update
- Fixed an unintended change to the starting point of w6 in v1.5.17.
- Adjusted 6-7, 7-8 and 7-E considering difficulty.
- Slightly changed 7-20 (old 7-19).
- Moved old 7-E to new 7-19, and old 7-20 to new 7-H, considering difficulty.
