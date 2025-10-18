Fixed an issue where the game could pause abnormally when the Diligence Tower’s exclusive room had no selected work type.



Fixed an issue where a PuPu removed from automation in the Diligence Tower’s exclusive room could still be mistakenly managed for work after becoming an Emissary.



Fixed an issue where newly bred PuPus from the Fountain did not correctly inherit the current level attributes after obtaining a gem for the first time.



Added logical safeguards for certain cases where saving was impossible — restarting the game will now allow saving again, preventing save loss.



Added logic protection for abnormal room interactions occurring after loading a save.



Fixed an issue where pop-up windows appearing during building placement caused construction state errors.