Minor Updates 1. Developer Test VR to KBM

2. Open World QOL

3. Custom Controller Positions

4. Equipped Weapon Slot UI



Minor Update Summary 1. Squeezing in a Minor Update to test the runtime toggle between VR and Non-VR in preparation for the major rework and implementation of optional Keyboard and Mouse controls.

2. Added 3 new dungeons to the Open World within sight of the player's initial spawn. Players shouldn't feel lost when they first enter the Open World Beta. This update will make locating dungeons a clear objective and more intuitive. Thanks, theapexnimbus for playtesting and letting me learn from your struggles!

3. Updated Custom Controller Positioning UI improving ease of use and readability. I added buttons to quickset alternative recommended defaults and cleaned up developer tips and notes so players can read less or not read at all and still figure things out.

4. Fixed mislabled Weapon Slots in the Main Player UI.



Dev Note -While the Open World is progressing excitingly, I am feeling like going on a side quest! I have learned a lot in the last year, so I'll be taking a few steps back in preparation for some big leaps forward. It is finally time for the Keyboard and Mouse Player Character Rework! I am not positive I will succeed, but I am sure going to try! I will be using this as an opportunity to recode the entire base character improving the game framework and my ability to expand future mechanics. This will be a lot of work, but at the end I'll be prepped and ready for a lot of fun expansions like fishing, archery, advanced quest systems, and more!



Once again while working on this next patch I am going to be putting more effort into marketing and community outreach, but instead of just dipping my toes in the water I will aim to at least get my feet wet! Multiplayer games are more fun and exciting when there are multiple players! Coding more content and progressing the game is important but so is building a player base.