23 October 2025
Today is the day.
After months of work, sleepless nights, endless tests, and rewrites — Hate You is finally out.

We, the PALINI team, are just two people — but we poured everything we had into this game: our nerves, fears, ideas, and love for atmosphere.
Every scene, every sound, every flicker of light was made to make you feel — isolation, tension, curiosity, and dread.

We want to thank everyone who wishlisted Hate You, followed the updates, or simply believed in us.
Without your support, this project might have stayed frozen — like the station itself.

Now it’s your turn.
You’re the one who will start the terminal, pick up the phone, and uncover what lies inside the Rubik’s Cube Station.

💀 If you’re already playing — please, leave a review.
Your feedback means the world to us and helps our small studio grow.

Thank you for being here with us.
Welcome to the dark.


PALINI Studio

