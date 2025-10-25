A grand visual update has arrived!

While we’ve started developing our second game - Lumen the Red Panda - we want to reassure everyone that The Storyteller remains a core part of our journey. This new update brings a huge step forward in visuals, atmosphere, and storytelling tools.

✨ Battle Animations

The combat system just got a massive visual update!

Every attack, spell, and item use now comes to life with smooth animations:

Basic attacks (melee and ranged projectiles) now feature unique animations.

Item usage has distinct animations for health, mana and status potions, and explosion for bombs.

Skills for all Hero classes and enemies are now fully animated, making each battle more dynamic and expressive.

🌍 World Animations

Storytellers now have the power to bring their worlds to life!

A brand-new Animation Panel lets you add animated effects directly to your world:

Add fire to your campfires, bubbling lava, swirling whirlwinds, or even powerful explosions.

Control layering , deciding whether an effect appears above or below characters.

Customize color, rotation, and position for full creative freedom.

Choose between: 🔁 Looped animations – seamless, continuous effects like fire or flowing lava. 💥 Non-looped animations – one-time effects like explosions or impact bursts.



🏷️ Brand Update

We’re evolving!

From now on, our social media profiles will appear under the name Any Button Games instead of The Storyteller.

Follow us there to stay updated on both of our games - Lumen the Red Panda and The Storyteller - and don’t miss any upcoming news or updates!



Thanks for being part of this journey, and as always...

Happy storytelling!