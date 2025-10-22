[Major Update]

1. The blood of our oath still runs hot, and the war banner now flies toward new horizons! A brand-new 1v1 Tribe battle gameplay "Blood Oath War" is about to launch. Demonstrate your Viking blood oath with strength!

2. The Halloween event "Lady's Feast" is about to begin. Come and join the Halloween party!



[New & Adjustments]

1. Return of the 2024 Halloween Horror Night Skin set

2. Adjusted the opening time and participant limit of the "Tribe trial" function

3. Adjusted the quests and rewards for "Fafnir's Treasure," "Island Conquest," and "First Purchase Gift"

4. Adjusted the rewards for the "Tribe Day Treasure Hunt" event

5. Adjusted the difficulty of the "Sworn Vengeance" event

6. Adjust some rewards for lower levels in the "Trial of Courage" event

7. Increased the drop rate of Legendary Rune Scrolls

8. Adjusted chat group-related functions

9. Adjust the content of some "Chapter Missions"

10. Added new notification types in "Settings"

11. Increased the number of Squads that you can apply to join simultaneously in the "Pillage Weston" to 8 Squads

12. Reduced initial wait times for certain Research and building



[Optimizations]

1. Improved UI and interactions for "Fafnir's Treasure," "Island Conquest," "Exchange Shop," and "First Purchase Gift" interfaces

2. Optimized the interactive experience of "Sworn Vengeance"

3. Optimized the interaction logic and interface performance of multiple event pages

4. The "Tribe Growth Gift Box" and "Event Chat Channel Gifts," and related features now support quick event navigation and instant replies

5. Optimized battle and marching experience on the game map, and adjusted the design of the game's main interface

6. Optimized the experience of some game features across different game Seasons

7. Optimized the user experience of the "Preset Tribe Flag Tower," "Memo," and "Honor Wall" features in the Tribe

8. Optimized the judgment logic for Tribe Activity Points

9. Optimized the interactive experience of some game features

10. Optimized the "Dragon's Lair" conversion function to add the conversion of Elemental Experience into Dew

11. Optimized the performance of buildings in some Cities

12. Optimized the interactive experience of the "Mystic Realm" gameplay

13. Optimized prompt when Kingdom Titles becomes invalid

14. Optimized the Avatar display logic in "Chief Image" so that the corresponding Avatar is unlocked only after obtaining the Hero Skin



[Fixes]

1. Fixed interface display issue in "Eternal Wheel"

2. Fixed abnormal prompt issue in "Tribe's Rise"

3. Fixed display issues of the "Blood Eagle Punishment," "Leshy's Grudge," and "Danger Omen" Skill cards

4. Fixed abnormal icon display after selecting Troops in the "Mystic Realm"

5. Fixed abnormal color of the upgrade arrow in the "Forge" Equipment upgrade interface

6. Fixed abnormal validity period of the "Wings of Judgment" avatar frame

7. Fixed abnormal avatars in "Chat Groups"

8. Fixed positioning errors after refreshing chat history

9. Fixed abnormal Troop type description in the First Purchase Hero preview interface

10. Fixed abnormal icons for Troops awaiting treatment in the Infirmary

11. Fixed issue with "Conquest Power"

12. Fixed abnormal special effects animation for winning the "Eternal Wheel" grand prize

13. Fixed event page display issue on the "Durin's Blessing" event page

14. Fixed issue where player preset Troops display abnormally under certain circumstances

15. Fixed ranking display issue for the "Sworn Vengeance" event

16. Fixed guide issue in the "Magic Card Adventure" under weak network conditions

17. Fixed issue where the "Naval Dominion" Dominion Shop displays as closed

18. Fixed issue of the "Kingdom Title" icon obscuring the City Skin

19. Fixed issue where the "Purify Odin Statue" page prematurely displays the statue's unlock status

20. Fixed abnormal point order in the "Explorers' Escapade" event rankings