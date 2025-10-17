The game engine upgrade from the last update caused more issues behind the scenes than I realized, I apologize for all the input problems this week and hopefully I have managed to get them all sorted out. Please let me know if you have any further issues.

Unfortunately narrowing all of this down and finding the problems did take a ton of time this week so further more fun updates got pushed back again, not what I wanted but these fixes were super important. I promise next weeks update is going to be a lot more fun with a brand new game mode!

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed mouse and input device fighting for input focus

-fixed Mouse movement causing controller/other devices to stop getting input

-Fixed issue with some direct input devices failing to get input when binding

-Fixed binding screen soft locking

-Fixed issue with false detection of force feedback

-Fixed "game update required" warning getting stuck on when playing local levels