The game engine upgrade from the last update caused more issues behind the scenes than I realized, I apologize for all the input problems this week and hopefully I have managed to get them all sorted out. Please let me know if you have any further issues.
Unfortunately narrowing all of this down and finding the problems did take a ton of time this week so further more fun updates got pushed back again, not what I wanted but these fixes were super important. I promise next weeks update is going to be a lot more fun with a brand new game mode!
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed mouse and input device fighting for input focus
-fixed Mouse movement causing controller/other devices to stop getting input
-Fixed issue with some direct input devices failing to get input when binding
-Fixed binding screen soft locking
-Fixed issue with false detection of force feedback
-Fixed "game update required" warning getting stuck on when playing local levels
Changed files in this update