Feature Adjustments:
Added a new player guide tip clarifying that spell-based skills are not affected by weapon attack power.
Added a guide for the auto-progress feature, which triggers upon clearing the Level 27 stage.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue that could prevent the game from launching under specific conditions. (This was caused by items that were incorrectly socketed. After the fix, invalid data in the socket slots will be cleared, returning them to an unsocketed state.)
