17 October 2025 Build 20431962 Edited 17 October 2025 – 08:52:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Feature Adjustments:

  • Added a new player guide tip clarifying that spell-based skills are not affected by weapon attack power.

  • Added a guide for the auto-progress feature, which triggers upon clearing the Level 27 stage.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that could prevent the game from launching under specific conditions. (This was caused by items that were incorrectly socketed. After the fix, invalid data in the socket slots will be cleared, returning them to an unsocketed state.)

Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community

