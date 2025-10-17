 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20431873 Edited 17 October 2025 – 08:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Streamer Mode

  • Added Community Guidelines display to the Multiplayer Room creation page

  • Staggered player animation timing when entering Multiplayer Rooms

  • Removed the “Not for streaming” indicator from local playlists

  • Fixed an issue that prevented video recording on Mac

