Added Streamer Mode
Added Community Guidelines display to the Multiplayer Room creation page
Staggered player animation timing when entering Multiplayer Rooms
Removed the “Not for streaming” indicator from local playlists
Fixed an issue that prevented video recording on Mac
Update 2.2.0: Streamer Mode
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Depot 3213851
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3213852
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update