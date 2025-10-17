Good day, fighters!

We’ve prepared update 0.59.12. In this version, we’ve added another Adventure, fixed various bugs, and introduced a number of improvements and adjustments.

But let’s go over everything in order!

Adventure No. 4: “Crystal Mines”

Adventure No. 4: “Crystal Mines” — is a very simple and easy PvE adventure. At times, it might even seem so easy that you could complete it without a weapon… but don’t be fooled.

In this Adventure, you’ll be deployed into a cave that contains strange and extremely rare NDP crystals! Your task is to mine as many crystals as required, pack your things, and get out before everything collapses.

So make sure to bring your pickaxe and some medical supplies. Everything else — is up to you (don’t trust this!).

Ah yes, one more thing. In this Adventure, you only have one life. Get distracted — and it’s over. And since your main goal is to collect the required number of crystals as a team, it’s worth helping your teammates. If too few of you survive, you simply won’t have enough time to gather all the crystals — and you’ll lose. So remember: take care of your comrades, because your mission is a shared one.

This Adventure is designed for mid-level players — it’s a great way to earn extra experience and money. The costs are low, the XP is good, and there’s a payout.





Among the rewards, you can find not only the Premium Pickaxe, but also brand-new Miner Helmets — a type of armor designed for level 30 characters. In terms of stats, they fall between the Faction Helmets of levels 23 and 36, filling an open niche and adding variety for developing players.

In addition, Miner Helmets can be sold in the Commission Shop.

Other Changes