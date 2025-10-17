Good day, fighters!
We’ve prepared update 0.59.12. In this version, we’ve added another Adventure, fixed various bugs, and introduced a number of improvements and adjustments.
But let’s go over everything in order!
Adventure No. 4: “Crystal Mines”
Adventure No. 4: “Crystal Mines” — is a very simple and easy PvE adventure. At times, it might even seem so easy that you could complete it without a weapon… but don’t be fooled.
In this Adventure, you’ll be deployed into a cave that contains strange and extremely rare NDP crystals! Your task is to mine as many crystals as required, pack your things, and get out before everything collapses.
So make sure to bring your pickaxe and some medical supplies. Everything else — is up to you (don’t trust this!).
Ah yes, one more thing. In this Adventure, you only have one life. Get distracted — and it’s over. And since your main goal is to collect the required number of crystals as a team, it’s worth helping your teammates. If too few of you survive, you simply won’t have enough time to gather all the crystals — and you’ll lose. So remember: take care of your comrades, because your mission is a shared one.
This Adventure is designed for mid-level players — it’s a great way to earn extra experience and money. The costs are low, the XP is good, and there’s a payout.
Among the rewards, you can find not only the Premium Pickaxe, but also brand-new Miner Helmets — a type of armor designed for level 30 characters. In terms of stats, they fall between the Faction Helmets of levels 23 and 36, filling an open niche and adding variety for developing players.
In addition, Miner Helmets can be sold in the Commission Shop.
Other Changes
The cooldown time (CD) for Adventure #4 is set to 12 hours, while the cooldown for other adventures has been reduced to 23 hours.
After completing an Adventure, characters will now appear near the Adventure Master.
We’ve noticed that near the entrance to the Tunnels in the Swamps location, high-level players often “greet” newcomers with bullets and “kind words.”
In other areas, similar issues have already been solved using radio anomalies with random exit points, allowing players to avoid such “warm welcomes.”
Now, the same solution has been added here to make the gameplay experience more comfortable for beginners.
As you know, some NPCs can drop weapons. These weapons are usually in poor condition — originally, the idea was for players to collect and dismantle them for parts.
Previously, dropped weapons had 5–10% durability. If an NPC used a cheap weapon, it couldn’t be disassembled for components because its damaged value was lower than the cost of the resulting materials.
Now this has been adjusted: weapons dropped by NPCs will have 5–20% durability. This means that sometimes a weapon can not only be disassembled (since its remaining value is higher), but also repaired, which provides a small increase to the weapon handling skill and saves money — useful for beginners.
The Symbiont event in the Bunker location is now available to all players regardless of level, but the Symbiont itself now has more health and a higher level. Additionally, the event now requires three players to start.
Fixed minor issues with the Freerider motorcycle model.
Fixed incorrect transparency settings for dark glasses in female character customization.
Improved the animation for a weak grenade throw (RMB).
Optimized the in-game store loading speed.
Fixed one of the potential issues that could cause the game client to freeze.
Fixed minor design flaws in the Solnechniy Outskirts location.
Fixed minor design flaws in the Testing Grounds location.
Fixed minor design flaws in the Foothills location.
Improved certain driveable areas in the Foothills location.
Changed files in this update