Enabling STEAM INPUT causes issues with the jump function not working properly.

When using a controller, please disable STEAM INPUT.

A confirmation popup has been added when pressing the CLOSE button after keybindings are set, prompting you to save settings and disable STEAM INPUT.

The ending cutscene has been improved.

The base damage and level-up damage increase of the Attack Bible have been raised.

Fixed an issue where Enoch's ranged weapons could destroy certain walls without a constellation seat.

Fixed an issue where Catarina would occasionally stop acting during combat.

Fixed an issue where Bathory's name was not displayed correctly in certain languages.

Fixed an issue where the ending text displayed after 30 days passed was cut off in certain languages.