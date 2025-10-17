 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20431676 Edited 17 October 2025 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Controller Usage Guide

  • When using a controller, please disable STEAM INPUT.

  • Enabling STEAM INPUT causes issues with the jump function not working properly.

Game Improvements

  1. The base damage and level-up damage increase of the Attack Bible have been raised.

  2. The ending cutscene has been improved.

  3. A confirmation popup has been added when pressing the CLOSE button after keybindings are set, prompting you to save settings and disable STEAM INPUT.

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed an issue where Enoch's ranged weapons could destroy certain walls without a constellation seat.

  2. Fixed an issue where Catarina would occasionally stop acting during combat.

  3. Fixed an issue where Bathory's name was not displayed correctly in certain languages.

  4. Fixed an issue where the ending text displayed after 30 days passed was cut off in certain languages.

  5. Fixed an issue where the Dagger of Liberty attacked beyond the screen boundaries unintentionally.

Changed files in this update

