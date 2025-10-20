🌻 Hello everyone!

Based on the feedback and bug reports you shared right after launch, we’ve prepared an update for Undusted.

Game Update

Added message when a hint is unlocked When a hint becomes available, the game will now display which key to press to use it.

Achievement - Simple & Clean (Clean any item to 100% using only the sponge and toothbrush) You can now check which items were cleaned using only the sponge and toothbrush on the stage selection screen through a new icon.

Achievement - Dad’s Final Song (Listen to the music from the music box) The condition for unlocking this achievement has been adjusted. You now need to listen to the music a bit longer before it unlocks.

Achievement - Patience is an Art Added “100%” to the description for better clarity, since the previous wording could be confusing.

Added detailed sound effect options You can now adjust sound effects more precisely under settings: System SFX controls UI and button sounds. Gameplay SFX controls in-game sounds such as cleaning and tool usage.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where clicking on a locked stage number on the stage selection screen would let you enter that stage.

The game will now follow your Steam client’s language settings when launched for the first time.

Fixed an issue where the Squeak! (Use the cloth for the first time) achievement unlocked in the Pocket Watch stage instead of the Snow Globe stage.

Fixed a bug where hints couldn’t be used after entering and exiting the Steam Overlay.

Fixed a bug where the hint would automatically activate as soon as entering a stage.

