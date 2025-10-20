 Skip to content
20 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

🌻 Hello everyone!

It’s already been a little while since the game was released!

Have you been enjoying cleaning items together with Adora?
We hope you’re all having a relaxing time.

Based on the feedback and bug reports you shared right after launch, we’ve prepared an update for Undusted.

Game Update

  • Added message when a hint is unlocked

    • When a hint becomes available, the game will now display which key to press to use it.

  • Achievement - Simple & Clean (Clean any item to 100% using only the sponge and toothbrush)

    • You can now check which items were cleaned using only the sponge and toothbrush on the stage selection screen through a new icon.

  • Achievement - Dad’s Final Song (Listen to the music from the music box)

    • The condition for unlocking this achievement has been adjusted.

    • You now need to listen to the music a bit longer before it unlocks.

  • Achievement - Patience is an Art

    • Added “100%” to the description for better clarity, since the previous wording could be confusing.

  • Added detailed sound effect options

    • You can now adjust sound effects more precisely under settings:

    • System SFX controls UI and button sounds.

    • Gameplay SFX controls in-game sounds such as cleaning and tool usage.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where clicking on a locked stage number on the stage selection screen would let you enter that stage.

  • The game will now follow your Steam client’s language settings when launched for the first time.

  • Fixed an issue where the Squeak! (Use the cloth for the first time) achievement unlocked in the Pocket Watch stage instead of the Snow Globe stage.

  • Fixed a bug where hints couldn’t be used after entering and exiting the Steam Overlay.

  • Fixed a bug where the hint would automatically activate as soon as entering a stage.

Thank you so much for your continued interest and for playing Undusted: Letters from the Past!

Undusted: Letters from the Past is out now!

You can also follow us on social media!

🐦https://x.com/undustedgame

📷 https://www.instagram.com/undustedgame/

Join the community!

