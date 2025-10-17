Torchlight: Infinite’s “Overrealm” Season Officially Launches on October 10!

Season Launch Date: October 10 at 07:00 PM PDT

New Gameplay and Content:

New Seasonal Mechanic: Overrealm

While you're blasting through the Netherrealm, you're going to stumble across these weird "Doors." Interact with them, kill whatever pops out, and you’ll tear open a gateway to the “Overrealm”. Step inside, crush the anomalies, fill your Containment Progress, descend deeper—and you will return with rich rewards.

Talent Customization: Ethereal Prisms

Ethereal Prisms unlocks ultimate talent customization. Socket one to boost your core Talents—or replace them with powerful new options that redefine your build.

New Hero Trait: Creative Genius

Bing trades explosions for brilliance with his new Trait — Creative Genius. Powered by the Inspiration Machines, he turns Spell Burst into a fresh spark of battle.

Drop Rush

Join the 7-day check-in event to claim a Legendary Drop Pactspirit of your choice, plus 10 bonus Battle Pact pulls.

A Fresh Start

Clear the main storyline to unlock the Activation Medium: Motionless—granting auto-cast for a smoother, hands-free grind.