Updated the version of Unity engine to avoid security vulnerabilities (as reported in the media)

Dragon Spirits 2 was my first Unity game. Recently, I've just been building some small games to practice and get more comfortable with the engine.

1. Fixed a bug where Sinner Flame was ineffective against Effect DMG

2. Modified some enemy AI which caused infinite loops

3. Speculative fixes had been made for bugs with unknown reasons that prevent the use of Consumables

4. Fixed incorrect display of item prices in the black market

5. Added some location hints to some Quests

6. Fixed a text error of Iris Flow

7. Now, when a save file is damaged, the corresponding slot will be displayed as empty to avoid the overall corruption of the game's interface

8. Save files will now be backed up in duplicate to prevent corruption issues with cloud saves

9. Fixed an endless loop when Spread Meme and Mental Counseling work together

10. The scroll bar now auto-scrolls to top upon opening Options interface, adjusted the order of the settings items

11. Arcade Mode's auto-save will now use a separate save slot when a Story Mode auto-save already exists, preventing overwrites

12. The new save file will now have the minimap enabled by default

13. Slightly upscaled the QWER1234 keys prompt

14. Sub-region text within station profiles are now highlighted

15. Added automatic item sorting based on rules

16. A red dot will now appear in the upper right corner of new items obtained by players that have never been viewed

17. Added "Active/Passive" text display next to Trinkts names in the Menu - Items section; added text indicating which Dragon Spirit the Trinket is equipped to next to Trinkets names in the Menu - Dragons section. The icon for Trinkets equipped to Dragon Spirits in the current Team has been changed to blue

18. With the introduction of rarity, some icons now feature strong/weak flash effects or have undergone minor adjustments in color and style

19. The title screen music now fades in to prevent a sudden loud volume

20. Fixed a bug where Pterodactyl and Duplicate Gasha would not affect critical hit rates when CP exceeded 125%

21. Added particle effects to investigation points in Cocoons to make interactive points more noticeable

22. Slight numerical adjustments have been made to the effects of certain Trinkets, as well as to the Skills and Talents of some Dragon Spirits

23. Trinkets, skills and Talents with significant effect adjustments:

Cosmic Scale: Steal your opponent's Stats Enhancement, then double all Stats Enhancement LV on you.

Tourmaline: Duplicate then reverse your opponent's Stats Enhancement LV.

Teardrop Garnet: Ensured Type Resistence for both sides.

Pollen Path: You gain Evasion (Evade next upcoming Direct DMG) and receive Effect DMG equals to your LV + 50.

Valorous Rush: Receive Effect DMG equals to your LV + 50. Inflict Panicked (Unable to use Support Skills) to your opponent.

Hailstorm Fall: Change the opponent's Type to Revolution and restore a small amount of your HP.

Frost Strike: Inflict Frozen (CP could only reach 100% at most) to both sides.

Shard Shatter: Deal additional Effect DMG equals to 50% of your Physical DEF if your opponent is Frozen.

Frost-blood: Genocidal Spear: Ensured CRIT. Inflict Frozen (CP could only reach 100% at most) to both sides, the Frozen Status inflicted to your side lasts longer.

Supreme Verdict: Ultimate Judgment: Inflict Finale (HP set to 0 when Status timer reaches 0) for long to your opponent. If the opponent already has Finale Status, halve the Status timer of Finale.

Forgery Lactea Ray Burst: Direct DMG calculated using the higher value between your Physical and Ethereal ATK, and the lower value between your opponent's Physical and Ethereal DEF.

Galaxy Genesis: Celestial Storm :Inflict Celestial Storm (HP and SP got drained constantly) to the opposing party.

Illusory Jaunt: When your Single-Target Status timer reaches 0, you gain 50% CP and 15 SP.

Fated Cast: When chanting, Direct DMG from your opponent is reduced by 50%. (Chanting status now set CP to 50%)

Nectarine Bliss: Upon winning a battle, increase your TPC earned when it is in your party.

24. Added prompting effects for some UIs when operated for the first time. To remove these effects in existing save file, simply reopen the UI

25. Updated the icons for inquiry points related to teleportation in Cocoons. Additionally, when floating up from deep Cocoon layers, the camera movement direction has been changed to backward

26. Fixed a bug where the text on damage lines in Unstable Cocoons was incorrectly displayed in the initial state

27. Fixed a bug where Andes' Zealous Preacher was effective on the opponent team

28. The interface for installing/removing Cognition Moulds is now also accessible from the Menu - Items section

29. Fixed a bug where right-clicking the mouse would exit the character details screen when confirming whether to dismiss a companion character

30. Added new NPCs for trading and adjusting Cognitive Moulds, expanding the range of items that some NPCs can fusion or sell

31. Minor text adjustments

32. Fixed a bug where Beetle Shell was not effective on Ethereal Skills

33. Fixed a bug where the trigger timing of Rider Belt was partially wrong