17 October 2025 Build 20431579 Edited 17 October 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvement: Cave class restrictions can now be set to "Child"
Improvement: Disable demoting a lord's spouse to a civilian
Bug Fix: Musketeers recruited from vassals would be directly converted to civilians upon returning to camp
Improvement: When copying attributes at a military camp, do not copy the automatic soldier formation plan
Improvement: The minimum monster limit for feeders can now be set to 10
Bug Fix: Even when ambient sound is set to 0, ambient sound still persists near gathering or hunting camps

