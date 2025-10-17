Improvement: Cave class restrictions can now be set to "Child"
Improvement: Disable demoting a lord's spouse to a civilian
Bug Fix: Musketeers recruited from vassals would be directly converted to civilians upon returning to camp
Improvement: When copying attributes at a military camp, do not copy the automatic soldier formation plan
Improvement: The minimum monster limit for feeders can now be set to 10
Bug Fix: Even when ambient sound is set to 0, ambient sound still persists near gathering or hunting camps
Experience optimization
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update