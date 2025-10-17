Improvement: Cave class restrictions can now be set to "Child"

Improvement: Disable demoting a lord's spouse to a civilian

Bug Fix: Musketeers recruited from vassals would be directly converted to civilians upon returning to camp

Improvement: When copying attributes at a military camp, do not copy the automatic soldier formation plan

Improvement: The minimum monster limit for feeders can now be set to 10

Bug Fix: Even when ambient sound is set to 0, ambient sound still persists near gathering or hunting camps